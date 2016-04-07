Unsurprisingly, the Clinton campaign’s #HillarySoQualified backfired

If you went by resumes alone, Hillary Clinton would be one of the most qualified candidates in the history of the U.S. presidency. And yet, rival Bernie Sanders said that he doesn’t believe she’s qualified to be president at a rally last night in Philadelphia.

He wasn’t questioning her credentials, but rather her ability to be objective after accepting money from Wall Street and SuperPACs. Still, his remarks hit a familiar cord, since Clinton is frequently criticized for her tone, facial expressions, and ambition in ways that the male candidates are not.

Her campaign fired back with the hashtag #HillarySoQualified, but it was quickly co-opted by her detractors on both the right and left, who even resurfaced some of the campaign mudslinging Clinton did against Obama in 2008. (When asked about Sander’s comments today, White House press secretary Eric Schultz said, “The president has said that Secretary Clinton comes to this race with more experience than any other non-vice president in recent campaign history.”)

It’s tempting for campaigns to want to reach the masses with a trending hashtag, but for every successful #FeelTheBern or #ImWithHer there is an embarrassment like #NewYorkValues.