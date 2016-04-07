advertisement
How to tweet graciously after getting fired

By Lydia Dishman1 minute Read

Mashable‘s “strategic shift” toward video meant that an unspecified number of reporters and editors were sacked today, ten minutes after receiving a memo requesting an impromptu meeting.

But at least they didn’t find out who got fired by seeing whose Slack accounts were deactivated, the way another group of reporters did earlier this year. 

Perhaps that’s why some of the affected staffers who took to Twitter did so with grace and gratitude, from executive editor Jim Roberts to political editor Juana Summers

Business editor Heidi Moore offered Academy Award-esque thanks to various Mashable colleagues in a stream of tweets that included this one:

But not everyone was as gracious:

For those seeking alternate employment, these responses show a potential boss exactly how their prospective hire may behave in the absolute worst of times.

