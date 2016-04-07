How to tweet graciously after getting fired

Mashable ‘s “strategic shift” toward video meant that an unspecified number of reporters and editors were sacked today, ten minutes after receiving a memo requesting an impromptu meeting .

But at least they didn’t find out who got fired by seeing whose Slack accounts were deactivated, the way another group of reporters did earlier this year.

Perhaps that’s why some of the affected staffers who took to Twitter did so with grace and gratitude, from executive editor Jim Roberts to political editor Juana Summers.

Business editor Heidi Moore offered Academy Award-esque thanks to various Mashable colleagues in a stream of tweets that included this one:

Who gets this, right? Who gets to be this lucky? I felt it every day. The beautiful people at Mashable inspired me every day. — Heidi N Moore (@moorehn) April 7, 2016

But not everyone was as gracious: