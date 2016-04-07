In some states, reporting sexual harassment in the workplace is still not fully protected by law

Anita Hill pushed sexual harassment into the national conversation in 1991, amid Justice Clarence Thomas’s Supreme Court nomination hearings (a saga that HBO is reprising in a Kerry Washington drama next week).

25 years later, the federal threshold for reporting abuse cuts off companies that employ fewer than 15 employees, leaving large swaths of the U.S. workforce without legal recourse. Many states have passed laws to cover more workers without putting small business at risk. Many others haven’t.

Here’s a look at what has changed—and what hasn’t—and which lessons Hill taught us that we are still learning.