Ethical concerns raised about Google’s biotech venture

Is Verily (formerly Google Life Sciences) the next Theranos? Recently, it was reported that CEO Andy Conrad is a “divisive” and “impulsive” leader, and that many top employees had fled. And now, Stat News has learned that Conrad pushed the team to funnel money, via a research contract, into a luxury clinic that he largely owns.
After a period of radio silence, Conrad recently gave Stat News a tour of the facility. The reporter asked him point blank why he showed preference for that clinic, which has little experience with the work in question. His response:
“Because I think it’s cool. Because it’s super efficient to have everything in one spot.”