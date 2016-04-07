advertisement
Ethical concerns raised about Google’s biotech venture

By Christina Farr1 minute Read

Is Verily (formerly Google Life Sciences) the next Theranos? Recently, it was reported that CEO Andy Conrad is a “divisive” and “impulsive” leader, and that many top employees had fled. And now, Stat News has learned that Conrad pushed the team to funnel money, via a research contract, into a luxury clinic that he largely owns.  

After a period of radio silence, Conrad recently gave Stat News a tour of the facility.  The reporter asked him point blank why he showed preference for that clinic, which has little experience with the work in question. His response: 

“Because I think it’s cool. Because it’s super efficient to have everything in one spot.” 

