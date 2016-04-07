advertisement
For West Elm, independent design is good business

By Suzanne LaBarre1 minute Read

In 2013, the mid-market furniture company West Elm vowed to spend $35 million over two years to support local, independent designers. The bet paid off. As Co.Design’s Diana Budds reports, the initiative has helped West Elm hit double-digit growth for 24 consecutive quarters. In turn, West Elm acts like an incubator, helping independent designers solve business problems and scale responsibly.

