They’ve tried everything else, now major web sites are considering legal action to take on ad blockers

That’s according to a survey of 42 major websites (which in total get over 2 billion visits a month) that asked them about their preferred strategies for blunting the impact of ad-blocking software. They’ve tried a variety of strategies–from limiting the number of ads and tracking scripts to replacing or supplementing display ads, according to research firm Medianomics. But the one tactic that none of the surveyed sites have ever attempted is the one they’re most likely to use in the future: Joining or supporting a lawsuit.