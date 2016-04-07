advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Marijuana research could soon get a boost from the DEA

By Rose Pastore1 minute Read

The Drug Enforcement Administration plans to rule “in the first half of 2016” on whether marijuana could receive a less-restrictive classification under federal law, according to a letter it sent to federal lawmakers. Moving marijuana out of Schedule 1 status would clear the way for further research and the development of cannabis-based pharmaceuticals.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life