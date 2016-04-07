advertisement
Here it is: The Star Wars “Rogue One” trailer

By Marcus Baram1 minute Read

The latest chapter in the Star Wars story is this Disney-produced standalone film, starring Felicity Jones and Forest Whitaker, set to hit theaters in December. A note for non-fanatics: This movie, which takes place before “A New Hope,” is NOT part of the J.J. Abrams-helmed trilogy.

