In case you missed it

• Drones weighing half a pound or less should be permitted to fly without restriction , while slightly larger drones (like the popular Phantom series) should be allowed to fly over people, so long as they are more than 20 feet above or 10 feet away from a crowd, says an FAA committee.

• Facebook groups are being used by militias around the world as extensive online weapons marketplaces, despite the social network’s recent ban on the sale of guns through its platforms, reports the New York Times.

• It’s been one year since Google announced it was working with GoPro on a $15,000 virtual camera… and we’re still waiting. The delay highlights GoPro’s recent business challenges and Google’s struggle to break into the VR market, Re/code reports.

• In a tough opinion piece, GE CEO Jeff Immelt fired back at Bernie Sanders’ claim that GE is one of the companies “destroying the moral fabric of America” through corporate greed.