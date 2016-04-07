Should tech companies be forced to help crack encryption? The White House is “deeply divided”

Sources tell Reuters that those inside the Obama administration are “deeply divided” on the issue of how far the government should be able to go to force tech companies to help law enforcement gain access to encrypted data. Draft legislation, expected to be unveiled as early as this week, would give judges the authority to force tech companies to help the government break encryption, Reuters sources say, but the bill is unspecific in what exactly companies would be required to do or the circumstances in which they would be required to do it.