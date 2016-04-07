Small drones should be allowed to fly over cities, says FAA committee

Current regulations say no commercial drone can be flown over populated areas, but the new report recommends that some drones be allowed to fly over cities and people if those drones can meet certain safety thresholds. Those thresholds primarily come down to a “if it fell from the sky, could it hurt someone?” approach. The committee recommends creating classes of drones based on weight, with drones weighing less than 250 grams (about half a pound) being allowed to fly anywhere. Drones in the four to five pound range would be able to fly in populated areas, but they would be required to stay 10 feet away from people, or 20 feet above them. There’s no telling if or when the FAA will adopt the recommendations in the report.
