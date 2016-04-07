And they’re off! Self-driving trucks in Europe complete first cross-border trip

The journey saw the dozen autonomous vehicles form “truck platoons” as they joined one another on the road from as far away as Sweden and Germany on their journey to the city of Rotterdam in the Netherlands. “Truck platooning,” as the process is called, links together three self-driving trucks by wireless communication so that they automatically drive in a convoy, with the lead truck determining the journey.
The unprecedented voyage was led by Europe’s six largest vehicle manufacturers including DAF, Daimler, Iveco, MAN, Scania, and Volvo. It is hoped that such automated caravans can ease congestion on Europe’s roads in the future, while making shipping cheaper, and journeys more safe.