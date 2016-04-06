Pandora’s executive reshuffling continues…

Barely a week after losing its CEO , Pandora is saying goodbye to CMO Simon Fleming-Wood. “I’m wrapping things up at Pandora now and will then take a short break,” Fleming-Wood told AdWeek .

Pandora has struggled to keep up with Spotify and Apple Music, facing both slow user growth and financial troubles. So it’s possible Fleming-Wood left of his own accord, but with acquisitions like Rdio and Ticketfly, Pandora is taking steps toward its own subscription service—and the company is very likely bringing in new talent to right the ship.