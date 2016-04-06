advertisement
Notifications may suck less soon

By Pavithra Mohan1 minute Read

Currently in beta, Projector is a smart notifications platform that can personalize alerts for both iOS and Android based on location, time, interests, and other parameters. The San Francisco-based company just raised $4.5 million in seed funding and, with the help of machine learning, hopes to make notifications great again. 

