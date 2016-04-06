You’ll never guess how much Yahoo spends on traffic

The ailing giant, which has been rocked by headlines over shareholder complaints and has been actively seeking a company to buy its core Internet business, is expecting revenue to decline 15%, reports Re/code. According to a sale “book” given to prospective buyers, Yahoo’s revenue is reportedly expected to drop from $4.1 billion in 2015 to $3.5 billion in 2016. Almost more troubling, Yahoo’s traffic acquisition costs have skyrocketed from close to $220 million in 2014 to about $875 million in 2015 to an estimated $1 billion in 2016, according to the story.