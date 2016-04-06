advertisement
You’ll never guess how much Yahoo spends on traffic

By Marcus Baram1 minute Read

The ailing giant, which has been rocked by headlines over shareholder complaints and has been actively seeking a company to buy its core Internet business, is expecting revenue to decline 15%, reports Re/code. According to a sale “book” given to prospective buyers, Yahoo’s revenue is reportedly expected to drop from $4.1 billion in 2015 to $3.5 billion in 2016. Almost more troubling, Yahoo’s traffic acquisition costs have skyrocketed from close to $220 million in 2014 to about $875 million in 2015 to an estimated $1 billion in 2016, according to the story.

