We wouldn’t be having this conversation if women’s magazines didn’t have such a dysmorphic view of women’s bodies

By Anjali Mullany1 minute Read

Amy Schumer was not happy about being included in Glamour magazine’s recent “Chic at Any Size/”267 Outfits, Ideas & Updates That Flatter Sizes 12 & Up” special edition issue (sponsored by Lane Bryant):

