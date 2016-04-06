We wouldn’t be having this conversation if women’s magazines didn’t have such a dysmorphic view of women’s bodies

Amy Schumer was not happy about being included in Glamour magazine’s recent “Chic at Any Size/”267 Outfits, Ideas & Updates That Flatter Sizes 12 & Up” special edition issue (sponsored by Lane Bryant):
I think there’s nothing wrong with being plus size. Beautiful healthy women. Plus size is considered size 16 in America. I go between a size 6 and an 8. @glamourmag put me in their plus size only issue without asking or letting me know and it doesn’t feel right to me. Young girls seeing my body type thinking that is plus size? What are your thoughts? Mine are not cool glamour not glamourous
For its part, Glamour sort of apologized to the comedienne:
But women of all sizes can be inspired by one another’s words. So sorry if implication was otherwise, Amy.
