Reddit’s new blocking feature sounds like, well, shadow banning

Last July, Reddit said it was working on a “less sneaky alternative” to shadow banning, which is how moderators mute unsavory users without their knowledge. Due to ongoing harassment and content issues on the site, Reddit has now released a blocking tool that allows anyone to silence a user whose posts they don’t want to see.
The New York Times explains:
The idea for the blocking tool is similar to a “muting” function used by Twitter, the 320 million-user social network that also faces criticism for the way it handles online abuse. When you block a user on Reddit, you will no longer see that person’s responses to your posts. That person will not know about the block, a strategy aimed at keeping them from simply creating another user account.
Sound familiar?