Facebook is still hiding some of your messages

For years, Facebook hid messages it thought might be spam so well that a lot of us never saw them. Then last fall, it cleverly rejiggered the Messenger interface so that such messages were out of the way , but easy to find if you cared.

But until I read a post by Gina Florio of HelloGiggles, I didn’t realize that Facebook is still obscuring some messages—and when I checked that stash, I found some months-old missives I cared about, from people who didn’t happen to be my friends on Facebook.

Florio’s story has instructions on how to find your hidden messages. It’s worth checking them out right now, and periodically henceforth.