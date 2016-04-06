Uber warns against sleep-deprived driving after nap turns into high-speed chase

Uber’s background checks couldn’t have prevented this disaster: On Saturday, an Uber driver let his passenger take the wheel so he could nap during their 300-mile trip from Philadelphia to central New York. By the time the driver woke up, his customer was leading police on a high-speed chase down the interstate. The escapade only ended when the speeding car crashed into a guard rail (neither man was seriously injured).

On Tuesday, Uber published an article reminding drivers about the dangers of “drowsy driving”—with no mention of the police chase.

This incident is just another example of the challenges of running a business that relies so crucially on the conduct of thousands of far-flung contractors.