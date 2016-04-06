I’m on a spiritual journey to access my medical records

More than 90% of hospitals and clinics now use medical records. But do you have access to them? So many of us have struggled to get ahold of them, or are unaware that we have the right. But you do.

I shared a poll with my Twitterverse last week to find out whether you even cared about your medical record. 77% of you said yes, “like yesterday.” In my subsequent story, I detailed how policy decisions have been made under the (very false) assumption that you’re indifferent.

As a patient, do you want access/ownership of your electronic medical record? — Christina Farr (@chrissyfarr) April 1, 2016

But I’ve been writing stories about the electronic medical record debacle for years. It’s time I walked the walk. As of today, I’m embarking on a quest to pull together all my medical records from a slew of doctors from both the U.S. and the U.K. (I grew up in London). I’ll keep you posted on how it all turns out!

P.S. Please share your stories with me, too. Do you regret accessing your record? Did you catch an error and prevent a disaster in the nick of time? Please share @chrissyfarr on Twitter or via email at Cfarr@fastcompany.com.