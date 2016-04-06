advertisement
Here’s one way to game Facebook’s algorithm

By Pavithra Mohan1 minute Read

Use Facebook Live. The social network is really, really pushing its live streaming platform—so much so that it is paying media partners to use it, according to Re/code. (Earlier reports said Facebook may pay celebrities in exchange for live content.) Re/code claims Facebook is shelling out cash to the New York Times, BuzzFeed, the Huffington Post, and possibly Re/code‘s own parent company, Vox Media. 

It’s obvious Facebook wants to see this product take off—which means live streams are likely getting special treatment in the news feed.

