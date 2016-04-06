When will women finally be beautiful enough to grace magazine covers?

Actress Kerry Washington has a few things to say about her recent AdWeek cover: “It felt strange to look at a picture of myself that is so different from what I look like when I look in the mirror. It’s an unfortunate feeling.”
Washington isn’t the only celebrity to speak out recently about magazine photoshopping. Lena Dunham recently declared that she will no longer allow her image to be photoshopped by the media, period.