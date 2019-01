Moleskine’s new Smart Writing Set (reviewed here by Co.Design) is perhaps the first truly seamless paper-to-digital writing experience. Scribble a note in your paper Moleskine notebook, and it appears instantly in the connected Moleskine app. You can even flip between paper pages, and the app will keep track of where you are. The only catch: it’s $199. Watch Fast Company staffers play around with the tech in our video: