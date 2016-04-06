In a nod to Snapchat, Facebook Live is getting a bit more fun

The live streaming product—with which Mark Zuckerberg is supposedly “obsessed”—has introduced filters, real-time emoji reactions, and a dedicated Live video section. As Fast Company‘s Nicole LaPorte writes, users will now have the option of streaming specifically to a group or event and, eventually, the ability to doodle on their live stream. In other words: Facebook is giving the people what they want, taking a page from Snapchat and Periscope to make its live streams buoyant and interactive.