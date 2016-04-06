advertisement
Don’t get too excited about WhatsApp’s encryption: There are exceptions

By Marcus Baram1 minute Read

The world’s biggest mobile messaging app made headlines and won plaudits yesterday when it announced that it was introducing end-to-end encryption, so that only senders and receivers can read the contents of messages. But buried in the fine print of its privacy terms are some clear exceptions (as first spotted by The Intercept‘s Micah Lee): The date, time, and recipient’s phone number of the messages sent.

