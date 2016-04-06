Don’t get too excited about WhatsApp’s encryption: There are exceptions

The world’s biggest mobile messaging app made headlines and won plaudits yesterday when it announced that it was introducing end-to-end encryption, so that only senders and receivers can read the contents of messages. But buried in the fine print of its privacy terms are some clear exceptions (as first spotted by The Intercept‘s Micah Lee): The date, time, and recipient’s phone number of the messages sent.
Awesome that @WhatsApp is encrypted, but keep in mind it doesn’t hide who you’re texting https://t.co/i8G61TUo9i pic.twitter.com/PbXN3IF8UJ
— Micah Lee (@micahflee) April 5, 2016