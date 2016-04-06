In case you missed it

• The offices of Japan’s popular Line messaging app (which is also a gaming, shopping, and entertainment powerhouse ) were raided by Japanese regulators , reportedly over the use of prepaid tokens in smartphone games .

• Republican candidate Ted Cruz and Democratic candidate Bernie Sanders earned crucial victories in the Wisconsin primary on Tuesday night.

• The $160 billion merger of pharmaceutical giants Pfizer and Allergan is off the table, after new U.S. Treasury tax rules made the deal less financially attractive. American Pfizer and Irish Allergan hoped to take advantage of a tax loophole that would allow Pfizer to avoid U.S. taxes by shifting its tax home to Dublin.

• Rovio Entertainment, maker of Angry Birds, posted an operating loss of $14.75 million for 2015. Rovio’s licensing deals have declined and it has failed to produce another gaming hit.