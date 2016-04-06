There was no Snowden-like whistleblower behind the Panama Papers leak, claims law firm

Mossack Fonseca, the Panamanian firm at the heart of the largest data dump in history–a 2.6-terabyte trove of 11.5 million documents of people who hold money in offshore companies to avoid taxes–insist that the leak was due to an external hacker. “We rule out an inside job. This is not a leak. This is a hack,” founding partner Ramon Fonseca told Reuters. “We have a theory and we are following it . . . We have already made the relevant complaints to the attorney general’s office, and there is a government institution studying the issue.”