By buying this startup, Amazon now knows even more about what to sell you

The e-commerce giant quietly snapped up AI-based image analysis startup Orbeus sometime in the fall of 2015, notes Bloomberg, citing “a person familiar with the matter.” Based in Sunnyvale, California, the company boasts that its “revolutionary image recognition technology helps computers to see like human beings,” thanks to its ReKognition API which uses neural networks to automatically categorize and identify the content of photographs. AI that can accurately decipher what is in photographs is increasingly a hot commodity among technology giants that offer users the ability to store their photos in the cloud, as Amazon does. The technology could allow the company to pick out items in a person’s photos to better market products to them.