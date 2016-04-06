By buying this startup, Amazon now knows even more about what to sell you

The e-commerce giant quietly snapped up AI-based image analysis startup Orbeus sometime in the fall of 2015, notes Bloomberg, citing “a person familiar with the matter.” Based in Sunnyvale, California, the company boasts that its “revolutionary image recognition technology helps computers to see like human beings,” thanks to its ReKognition API which uses neural networks to automatically categorize and identify the content of photographs. AI that can accurately decipher what is in photographs is increasingly a hot commodity among technology giants that offer users the ability to store their photos in the cloud, as Amazon does. The technology could allow the company to pick out items in a person’s photos to better market products to them.
collectionsNewsletterCurrent Issue
Recommender
The apps, books, movies, music, TV shows, and art are inspiring our some of the most creative people in business this month
Strong Female Lead
The struggles and triumphs of prominent women in leadership positions
Productivity
Productivity tips and hacks
Platform Wars
The major tech ecosystems that battle for our attention and dollars
Tech Forecast
What’s next for hardware, software, and services
Most Innovative Companies
Our annual guide to the businesses that matter the most
Most Creative People
Leaders who are shaping the future of business in creative ways
World Changing Ideas
New workplaces, new food sources, new medicine--even an entirely new economic system
Innovation By Design
Celebrating the best ideas in business
FastCo.Works Studio
An award-winning team of journalists, designers, and videographers who tell brand stories through Fast Company's distinctive lens