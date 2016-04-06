Apple fixes iPhone 6s Siri bug that allowed unauthorized access to photos and contacts

Yesterday, an iOS bug was revealed in a YouTube video that showed how an unauthorized person could bypass a user’s locked iPhone 6s and iPhone 6s Plus using Siri and 3D Touch gestures to access the phone’s contacts and photos. That bug has now been fixed, according to an Apple spokesperson who spoke to the Washington Post. The good news is that the bug fix does not require iPhone 6s owners to download any kind of software update. Apple was able to resolve the bug simply by patching software on the server side, which is where the brains behind Siri reside.