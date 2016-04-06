The FBI’s lawyer won’t reveal if information found on San Bernardino iPhone is useful

On Tuesday the FBI’s general counsel, James A. Baker, spoke at the International Association of Privacy Professionals in Washington, D.C., and confirmed that the FBI had extracted data from Syed Farook’s iPhone and that it was putting that data to use, reports the New York Times . However, when asked if the data was useful, Baker said, “We’re still working on that, I guess is the answer.”

The answer is sure to frustrate many in the privacy and security industry after the very public month-long battle the FBI had with Apple over unlocking the phone. More unnerving to some is the bureau’s continued refusal to reveal to Apple how it got around the iPhone’s security. “It was worth the fight to make sure that we have turned over every rock that we can with respect to the investigation,” Baker said. “We owe it to the victims and the families to make sure that we pursue every logical lead.” As for whether the FBI will ever disclose what data the iPhone contained: “If and when it becomes appropriate to disclose it, we will,” Baker said.