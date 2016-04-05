Facebook employee publishes a “field guide” to egg freezing

Connie Yang, a 32-year-old Facebook employee, published a “field guide” to egg-freezing after receiving information requests from women in her network. Yang describes the process as a “mini pregnancy;” she felt uncomfortable and bloated, for instance, in the period leading up to the retrieval of her eggs. But she lists some of the pros too, including an opportunity to connect on a deeper level with female friends.
Most memorable was on my birthday, at my own birthday party. I stepped into a bathroom with a friend (who was a nurse) and she helped me prepare and give the shots. It was the only time I ever had someone else do it. It was a neat experience to share.
It’s a worthwhile read for those who are considering egg-freezing in light of Silicon Valley behemoths like Facebook and Apple offering to cover the bulk of the costs.