No, it’s not crazy to launch a new web browser in 2016

At least not if it’s an impressive web browser. Vivaldi, a new desktop browser from Jon von Tetzchner—who cocreated the venerable Opera browser back in the 1990s—is good enough that when Fast Company ‘s Jared Newman tried a beta version back in December, it ended up displacing Chrome as his primary browser . Today, version 1.0 is officially available.

Vivaldi is based on Chromium, the open-source version of Chrome’s underpinnings. Rather than aiming to displace any of the browser world’s giants, it is catering to power users with extreme customization options and features such as Web Panels, which lets multiple sites live simultaneously on the same screen. With the major browsers evolving at a sclerotic pace in recent years, a scrappy and inventive underdog would be a welcome addition. And von Tetzchner says that his new company will be happy and viable if Vivaldi manages to rack up a user base in the low millions.