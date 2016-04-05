PayPal cancels plan to expand in North Carolina over LGBT discrimination law

PayPal had been set to open a new global operations center—bringing with it some 400 jobs—in Charlotte, North Carolina, but now the company is scrapping that plan due to the state’s passage of legislation that permits discrimination against lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender people. “As a company that is committed to the principle that everyone deserves to live without fear of discrimination simply for being who they are, becoming an employer in North Carolina, where members of our teams will not have equal rights under the law, is simply untenable,” president and CEO Dan Schulman said in a statement.