Bernie Sanders: “Apple is not destroying the fabric of America”

But the Democratic presidential candidate also had some critical words for the company , telling the Daily News editorial board:

But I do wish they’d be manufacturing some of their devices, here, in the United States rather than in China. And I do wish that they would not be trying to avoid paying their fair share of taxes.

As Re/code points out, Apple employs about 76,000 people in the U.S., and recently invested more than $100 million to build Mac Pros at a plant in Austin, Texas, but much of the company’s assembly and production work still takes place outside of the country.