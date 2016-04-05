advertisement
Bernie Sanders: “Apple is not destroying the fabric of America”

By Marcus Baram1 minute Read

But the Democratic presidential candidate also had some critical words for the company, telling the Daily News editorial board: 

But I do wish they’d be manufacturing some of their devices, here, in the United States rather than in China. And I do wish that they would not be trying to avoid paying their fair share of taxes.

As Re/code points out, Apple employs about 76,000 people in the U.S., and recently invested more than $100 million to build Mac Pros at a plant in Austin, Texas, but much of the company’s assembly and production work still takes place outside of the country.

