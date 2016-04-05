advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Adidas’s new wearable is targeted at schools

By Christina Farr1 minute Read

Adidas unveiled its newest wearable device, which is designed for students to wear during physical education classes. The device, which tracks heart rate and other biometrics, was co-developed with a company called Interactive Health Technologies. Teachers can access information collected via the device on a web-based system. The goal, according to Adidas, is to help students begin their workouts quickly with individualized coaching. 

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life