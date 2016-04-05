23andMe gets grant to study underrepresented groups

23andMe snagged $250,000 from the National Institutes of Health to study populations that are underrepresented in current research, such as African Americans and Asians. The Silicon Valley-based genetics company is looking for associations with disease via a technique called “admixture mapping.” Admixed groups are those with both European and non-European ancestry. This isn’t 23andMe’s first NIH grant; its database of 1.2 million people’s DNA has proven to be an attractive prospect to medical researchers.