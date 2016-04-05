Now you can sell your very own chatbot in Kik’s new store

The messaging app Kik, which is used by 40% of U.S. teenagers, launched its bot store and a developer platform today. The featured bots include one that inserts Vine videos into your chats, a Weather Channel bot that tells you the forecast, and a Sephora bot that sends you beauty tips. Kik also named three launch partners–Imperson, Massively, and Sequel–that will help any of its 275 million registered users build their own bots. The app’s timing is good, since Facebook Messenger is expected to introduce its own bot store at its developers conference next week. [Image: Kik]