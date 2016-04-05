Etsy sellers now have less reason to ditch the platform for Squarespace or Shopify

When a seller finds success on Etsy, they may be inspired to set up a separate storefront—but without losing the customer base they’ve cultivated. With Etsy’s new store builder, Pattern, sellers can build a more personalized standalone site (for $15 a month) that is “less Etsy and more you,” as the company says. And using Pattern means less maintenance, since sellers can sync up inventory and product listings between their Etsy store and Pattern site—no muss, no fuss. [Image: Etsy]