Just how skinny is HP’s new laptop?

By Marcus Baram1 minute Read

This morning the company launched its new Spectre, the world’s thinnest laptop at four-tenths of an inch thick and weighing less than two and a half pounds. That’s plenty lighter than those clunky MacBook Airs. [Image: HP]

