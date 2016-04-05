advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Iceland’s prime minister resigns after Panama Papers revelations

By Rose Pastore1 minute Read

After mass protests called for his resignation, Icelandic Prime Minister Sigmundur David Gunnlaugsson stepped down on Tuesday. The shakeup comes in the wake of the leaked Panama Papers, millions of documents hacked from a Panamanian law firm that reveal secret offshore accounts and shell companies of world leaders and public officials. 

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life