WhatsApp just added encryption for its 1 billion users

Amid a heated national debate over encryption, today the world’s biggest mobile messenger app added end-to-end encryption (so that only senders and receivers can read the contents of messages) for all of its 1 billion users. After more than a year of work on the project to make sure it functions on all mobile devices, WhatsApp announced the update this morning, noting that it will be turned on by default. Previously, text messages were encrypted but not any that included videos or photos.