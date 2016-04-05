The $799 HTC Vive’s room-scale VR is “worth the money”

Fast Company‘s Daniel Terdiman reviews the high-end HTC Vive and concludes that the VR headset—and the extensive virtual experiences it provides—lives up to its $799 price tag.
[A]ll you have to do is spend a few minutes playing a wonderful art program like Tilt Brush… to realize that the potential for non-gaming experiences is off the chart. It’s just a matter of time, and developer energy, before high-end VR systems, thanks in large part to positional tracking technology, let you travel wherever you want on Earth or play the role of just about anyone you could want to be.
