It’s not just Bill Simmons: The Awl and a dozen other sites are moving their sites to Medium

The sports writer made waves when he recently announced that his new site, The Ringer , would appear on the publishing platform. He’s got plenty of company. As of this morning, The Awl (and sister site The Hairpin), Pacific Standard, Electric Literature, Femsplain, Monday Note, Lorne Michaels’ Above Average, and other respected online publications will use Medium as their primary CMS through the company’s new Medium for Publishers tool. “For [publishers], the attraction is they don’t have to worry about site maintenance and hosting because we’ll take care of that,” Medium’s head of corporate development Edward Lichty tells Fast Company. “And they’re in our network so they get followers, can reach readers via push notification and email, which help drive traffic.”