In case you missed it

By Rose Pastore1 minute Read

Mass protests in Iceland are calling for the resignation of Prime Minister Sigmundur David Gunnlaugsson, whose financial dealings are implicated in the leaked Panama Papers.

Apple is discontinuing its well-known white drawstring plastic bags in favor of more environmentally friendly paper bags, according to an internal email published by 9to5Mac.

• The credit card systems of Donald Trump’s hotel chain, The Trump Hotel Collection, have been accessed by hackers for the second time in a year. 

• By May of this year, Google Chrome could overtake Microsoft Internet Explorer as the world’s most popular web browser. 

Californians managed to cut their water use by 25% from June 2015 to February 2016, in response to the mandatory drought rules brought by Gov. Jerry Brown.

