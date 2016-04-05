In case you missed it

• Mass protests in Iceland are calling for the resignation of Prime Minister Sigmundur David Gunnlaugsson , whose financial dealings are implicated in the leaked Panama Papers .

• Apple is discontinuing its well-known white drawstring plastic bags in favor of more environmentally friendly paper bags, according to an internal email published by 9to5Mac.

• The credit card systems of Donald Trump’s hotel chain, The Trump Hotel Collection, have been accessed by hackers for the second time in a year.

• By May of this year, Google Chrome could overtake Microsoft Internet Explorer as the world’s most popular web browser.

• Californians managed to cut their water use by 25% from June 2015 to February 2016, in response to the mandatory drought rules brought by Gov. Jerry Brown.