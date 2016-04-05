Persado’s A.I. automated copywriting service gets $30 million in funding

Did a machine write the tagline for the advertisement that prompted you to buy that cup of coffee you’re drinking right now? Maybe not but it could happen soon. Persado, which uses advanced machine algorithms and computational logistics to automatically craft marketing messages that engage readers, got the $30-million investment in a fundraising round led by Goldman Sachs, reports TechCrunch. The five-year-old Persado boasts a 49.5% conversion rate for its computer-generated copywriting messages and says that by using its catalog of one million words and phrases, marketers use its software to craft “cognitive content” messages—those designed to get people to engage—more reliably than human copywriters.