Tesla’s first quarter sales are lower than expected

The company sold 14,820 vehicles in the first quarter ended March 31 , but that’s less than the 16,000 forecast by the company, reports the Wall Street Journal . The company shipped 12,420 Model S sedans and 2,400 Model X sport-utility vehicles but said it didn’t ship more because of its own “hubris in adding far too much new technology to the Model X in version 1.”

Still, Tesla shipped 50% more vehicles in the quarter than it did in the same quarter a year earlier. At the end of March, the company was producing 750 Model X cars a week. But despite not hitting its forecast for the quarter, things are looking up for the electric carmaker in a big way. Over the weekend, it announced that it pre-sold over 276,000 Model 3 vehicles with an average selling price of $42,000, which amounts to total pre-sales worth over $10 billion.