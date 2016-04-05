Chrome is about to become the world’s most popular browser

Currently Google’s web browser has 39.09% share of the market , an increase of 2.53% in only a month, according to March usage data from NetMarketShare. Its closest competitor, Microsoft’s Internet Explorer, has been the world’s most popular browser for over a decade but it lost 1.39% over the last month and now sits at 43.40% market share.

If Chrome’s growth spurt and the decline of Explorer remain consistent, Chrome should become the world’s most popular web browser sometime in May. That will be an amazing feat for the browser, considering it is only seven years old and when you think about how much Explorer once dominated the browser space. Microsoft seemed to have become complacent about Explorer’s ubiquity, with development of new features and refinements slowing to a snail’s pace in the last decade. Google, on the other hand, has been actively improving Chrome–releasing 49 major versions of the browser in only seven years.