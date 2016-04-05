Roku just packed more power into an even smaller Streaming Stick

The streaming-TV pioneer may be most famous for its boxes, but it’s also offered its service in the form of a pocket-sized Streaming Stick since 2012. Today, it’s introducing a new model, due later this month, which is even sleeker than its predecessors—but which is also the first to incorporate a quad-core processor, ensuring a responsive interface.
Unlike Roku’s higher-end boxes, the Streaming Stick comes with a remote which lacks a built-in headphone jack for private listening. But the company is cleverly updating its smartphone app to provide the same functionality. The price for the new version of the gizmo remains $50, or $15 more than Google’s no-frills Chromecast.