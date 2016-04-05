Facebook has found a way to better describe photos to the visually impaired

Chances are, your news feed is filled with photos posted by friends and family—visuals that, until now, Facebook had no way of presenting to the visually impaired. With the introduction of automatic alternative text, Facebook can now offer descriptions of photos like “image may contain: pizza, food,” or “image may contain: tree, sky, outdoor.”
Automatic alternative text uses object recognition technology to identify the elements that are most often included in images posted to Facebook. The feature is first being tested on iOS screen readers that are set to English.
[Image: Facebook]