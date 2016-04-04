This is one way to express your outrage over the Panama Papers

The enormous trove of documents published yesterday that details how the wealthy and powerful use anonymous shell companies to avoid paying millions in taxes has stirred up plenty of outrage around the globe. Among those implicated in the scandal are 140 world leaders, including Icelandic prime minister Sigmundur Davíð Gunnlaugsson, who is accused of using a shell company to invest millions of dollars inherited by him and his wife. In that country, the public is so angry that they’re throwing tubs of skyr, traditional cultured yogurt, at the walls of the parliament building.